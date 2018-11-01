Penguins' Kris Letang: Will play Thursday
Letang (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Letang was considered a game-time call for Thursday's contest after missing Tuesday's matchup with the lower-body issue, but he will ultimately draw back in alongside his usual pairing in Brian Dumoulin. The star blueliner has gotten off to an extremely hot start so far this season with 11 points -- four goals and seven assists -- through nine games and should be deployed in almost all fantasy leagues.
