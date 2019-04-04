Penguins' Kris Letang: Will return Thursday
Letang (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.
Letang will ultimately miss just four games because of an upper-body issue, but he'll return to the fold for a couple of tune-up games prior to the playoffs. He will be paired with Olli Maatta and should reassume his duties on the power play, looking to add to his 56 points through 63 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Non-contact practice participant•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Doesn't make trip to Detroit•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes twirl on ice•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out Monday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores in return, but Pens lose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...