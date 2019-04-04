Penguins' Kris Letang: Will return Thursday

Letang (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.

Letang will ultimately miss just four games because of an upper-body issue, but he'll return to the fold for a couple of tune-up games prior to the playoffs. He will be paired with Olli Maatta and should reassume his duties on the power play, looking to add to his 56 points through 63 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories