Letang (lower body) will join the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Letang missed the team's previous clash with the Rangers due to his lower-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. In nine outings this season, the veteran blueliner has registered three assists, 21 shots and 18 hits while averaging 24:35 of ice time. If cleared to play versus the Islanders on Saturday, Letang figures to rejoin the no. 1 power-play unit in addition to retaking his spot on the first pairing, likely with youngster Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out against Rangers•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves Saturday's game with injury•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Grabs assist in rout•