Letang (lower body) will join the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Letang missed the team's previous clash with the Rangers due to his lower-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. In nine outings this season, the veteran blueliner has registered three assists, 21 shots and 18 hits while averaging 24:35 of ice time. If cleared to play versus the Islanders on Saturday, Letang figures to rejoin the no. 1 power-play unit in addition to retaking his spot on the first pairing, likely with youngster Pierre-Olivier Joseph.