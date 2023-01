Letang (lower body) won't play Monday against Boston in the Winter Classic.

Letang, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, returned home to be with his family after his father passed away. It is unclear at this time if he will be available for Thursday's contest against Vegas. Letang has compiled 16 points, 57 shots on goal, 50 blocks and 75 hits in 29 games this season.