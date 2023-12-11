Eller didn't practice Monday due to illness but is still expected to face the Coyotes on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Eller has been a mainstay on the Penguins' third line this season despite being mired in a seven-game pointless streak. In fact, the veteran center has just one point in his last 13 outings while recording 21 shots and averaging 14:43 of ice time per game in that span. Unless there is an injury to Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, Eller shouldn't be expected to move into a top-six role any time soon.