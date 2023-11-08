Eller contributed an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Eller has picked up a pair of assists over the last three games, with both helpers coming against Anaheim. The 34-year-old center has produced a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net, seven blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating. After he managed just 23 points in 84 contests last season, his worst offensive pace since 2010-11, he appears to be on his way to a bounce-back campaign in 2023-24 as the Penguins' third-line center.