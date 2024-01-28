Eller scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

It made his 1,000th NHL game especially memorable. Eller is the first player born in Denmark to play 1,000 NHL games. He's the ninth player to score at least one goal in the first and 1,000th game of his career, joining Marian Gaborik, Milan Hejduk, Alex Kovalev, Evgeni Malkin, Joe Nieuwendyk, Gilbert Perreault, Jean Ratelle and Luc Robitaille. Eller has two goals in his last three games, but his 15 points in 46 games should keep him on the wire.