Eller notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks.

Eller earned an assist in his debut in the Black & Gold and seemed to have the team rolling in the right direction before a third-period collapse. Last season, the veteran center was limited to just 23 points despite playing in 84 games for the Capitals and Avalanche. Eller probably shouldn't be expected to see much in the way of power-play ice time this season, which figures to limit his overall offensive upside.