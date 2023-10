Eller notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Although Eller picked up a helper in his Penguins debut, the veteran center was limited to just 23 points despite playing in 84 games for the Capitals and the Avalanche last season, so Tuesday's performance shouldn't be viewed as a sign of things to come. Eller likely won't see much in the way of power-play ice time this season, which will limit his offensive upside.