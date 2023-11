Eller scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 road loss against the Sabres.

Eller notched a goal at 16:44 of the second period, giving the Penguins a 2-0 lead through two periods. He ended up with three shots on goal and two blocked shots, while winning just two of his seven faceoff attempts in his 14:26 of ice time across 20 shifts. The 34-year-old pivot snapped a five-game scoreless streak with the marker.