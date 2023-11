Eller scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Eller picked off a pass and went the other way, scoring at 18:03 of the second period. He's managed two goals and two assists over his last six contests. For the season, the third-line center is up to six points, 28 shots on net, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating. While he's seeing very little power-play time, he can still be productive in a more defensively-tilted role.