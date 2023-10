Eller scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 victory over Colorado.

Eller was able to find the back of the net for the first time this season despite having averaged 2.9 shots through the opening seven contests. Known more for his defensive work, Eller should continue to fill a third-line role for the Penguins and figures to put plenty of shots on net. Despite a power-play role, Eller should continue to offer top-half fantasy value.