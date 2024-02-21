Eller scored his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The veteran center flipped a shot from the blue line toward Ilya Sorokin late in the second period that deflected off a New York defender and into the net. Eller's prowess on faceoffs -- he won nine of 14 on Tuesday -- has earned him consistent power-play time of late, but his spot on a checking line at even strength still limits his fantasy upside. He hasn't produced a multi-point game since Jan. 4, and over the last 10 contests Eller has three goals and five points.