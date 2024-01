Eller tallied a pair of goals in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Eller opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Jansen Harkins on the rush, before capping the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. The 34-year-old Eller came into Sunday's matchup with just one point in his last 15 games. He's up to six goals and 11 points through 35 games in a middle-six role with Pittsburgh this season.