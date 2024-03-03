Eller scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Eller gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead late in the first period. The 34-year-old center hasn't had a ton of scoring consistency this season, but he has three goals and a helper over his last six outings. He remains in a third-line role and now has 21 points, 116 shots on net, 43 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 58 contests. Eller could continue to see first-unit power-play time while Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) are out.