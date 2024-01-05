Eller delivered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

He helped set up Drew O'Connor for Pittsburgh's first goal of the night about five minutes into the first period, and O'Connor then returned the favor late in the frame. Eller is beginning to emerge from a deep slump -- over a 21-game stretch from mid-November through late December, he managed only two points (both goals), but he's now produced two multi-point performances in the last three contests. The 34-year-old's spot on the third line doesn't afford him a high fantasy ceiling, but Eller's capable of more than the seven goals and 13 points he's managed through 37 games to begin the season.