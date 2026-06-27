Penguins' Liam Ruck: Youngest twin drafted 22nd overall

Ruck was the 22nd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Liam and his twin brother Markus dominated the WHL this past season, with Markus leading the league in scoring and Liam finishing tied for second in both goals (45) and points (104 in 68 games). That was a massive increase for a kid who posted just 41 points in 61 appearances the year before. Liam is a bit stockier than his older brother, and both are a shade under six-foot. His lack of size and breakaway speed are a concern, but Ruck has a rocket of a wrist shot and works his tail off. For a player this size to make it as an offensive threat at the NHL level, it's a necessity he has a high hockey IQ. Ruck most certainly brings that to the table.