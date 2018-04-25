Penguins' Linus Olund: Seals deal with Pens

Olund signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Penguins' 2017 fifth-round pick spent the past season in the Swedish Hockey League for Brynas IF. Olund compiled eight goals and 23 points in the regular season, and he posted another five points in eight playoff games. The Penguins are too deep down the middle to require another center, so Olund will adjust to the North American game -- he's never played outside of Europe -- in the AHL.