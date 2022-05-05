Domingue will defend the cage on the road for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

It will be the first postseason start for Domingue who has made just two relief outings in the playoffs, including Tuesday's Game 1. During the regular season, the 30-year-old netminder made only two appearances in which he went 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA. In the minors, Domingue was solid for the Baby Pens with a .924 save percentage in 22 games and will need to bring that level of competition to keep the Penguins' playoff hopes alive.