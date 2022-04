Domingue allowed three goals on 42 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Philadelphia's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Domingue wasn't bad, but Martin Jones was better at the other end, stopping 37 of 38 Penguins shots. The Flyers got one puck past Domingue in each period, with two of those goals coming off the stick of Noah Cates. The 30-year-old goalie's 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .952 save percentage in limited NHL action this season.