Domingue stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Pittsburgh's offense did most of the work in the win but Domingue was solid, allowing just two goals on 24 shots. The Penguins' third-string netminder has performed admirably filling in for Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. Domingue has a .906 save percentage through the first four games of the series with Pittsburgh a win away from advancing.