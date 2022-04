Domingue will start Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Domingue will be backed up by Casey DeSmith, as Tristan Jarry (foot) remains sidelined. This will be the second start of the season for Domingue, and it comes in a favorable matchup against a Flyers team that's averaging just 2.60 goals per game -- sixth-fewest in the league.