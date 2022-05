Domingue will draw the start on the road in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Rangers, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Domingue has won three of the four games in this series, and he'll look to close things out Wednesday. Domigue has allowed 11 goals on 117 shots for a .906 save percentage, but he's received solid support from the Penguins on home ice in the previous two games.