Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Domingue was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal during Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers.

Domingue was a little shaky in Wednesday's Game 5 against New York, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and help the Penguins advance to the second round by shooting for his fourth win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Rangers squad Friday.