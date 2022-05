Domingue stopped 35 of 40 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Penguins' third-string netminder kept the game close, entering the third period down 3-2, but the Rangers pulled away in the final frame to even the series at 1-1. With Tristan Jarry (foot) still not skating and Casey DeSmith (lower body) listed as day-to-day, Domingue could get another chance in net Saturday.