Domingue will guard the home goal in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Rangers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Unsurprisingly, Domingue will continue to start with Tristan Jarry (foot) sidelined and Casey DeSmith (abdomen) out for the rest of the playoffs. Domingue allowed five goals on 40 shots in Thursday's Game 2 loss, so he'll be looking to bounce back and give the Penguins a 2-1 edge in the series.