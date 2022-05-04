Domingue made 17 saves after replacing Casey DeSmith (lower body) in the second overtime of Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 win over the Rangers.

Domingue got the win in the series opener with his perfect performance in relief. The Penguins were lucky to get to overtime in the first place, as New York's would-be go-ahead goal late in regulation was taken away on a dubious goalie interference call, but that lucky break may wind up being a costly one if DeSmith's lower-body injury turns out to be serious. With Tristan Jarry (foot) already ruled out for Thursday's Game 2, Domingue would be in line for the start if DeSmith isn't ready to return.