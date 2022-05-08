Domingue stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

The Penguins led 4-1 after the first period, but a shaky second for Domingue saw the game tied before the Penguins bounced back for the win. After picking up the triple-overtime relief win in Game 1, the 30-year-old's allowed nine goals on 76 shots in his two starts in the series. Still, he'll keep starting until Tristan Jarry (foot) is cleared to play, which makes Domingue the presumptive starter for Monday's Game 4 as the Penguins look to build on their 2-1 series lead.