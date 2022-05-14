Domingue allowed four goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Domingue lost track of the puck on a Chris Kreider shot that deflected up off of the Penguins' goalie and into the net for the game-winning tally. In his five starts, Domingue has allowed at least four goals four times, including in each of the last two games, both losses. Still, Tristan Jarry (foot) isn't ready yet, and if that remains the case, Domingue will likely get the start Sunday in Game 7.