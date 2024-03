Waeber, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, was traded to the Penguins by the Panthers on Friday in exchange for Magnus Hellberg.

Waeber is playing his first season in North America after making the jump from Switzerland. In his 15 AHL outings with the Charlotte Checkers this year, the 27-year-old netminder has gone 6-6-0 with an .887 save percentage. Unless he impresses with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Waeber will likely be allowed to hit free agency this offseason.