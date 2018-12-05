Penguins' Macoy Erkamps: Dealt to Penguins
The Senators traded Erkamps and Ben Sexton to Pittsburgh in exchange for Stefan Elliott and Tobias Lindberg on Wednesday.
None of the players involved in this trade are expected to make an impact at the NHL level. Erkamps will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he'll likely remain for the rest of the season.
