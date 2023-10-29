Hellberg, who appeared in relief, allowed two goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

It was Hellberg's first appearance since his call-up Wednesday after Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) went on long-term injured reserve. This was also Hellberg's debut as a member of the Penguins after he played in 18 games last season between the Senators and Red Wings. With Tristan Jarry struggling, Hellberg could get his first start sooner than expected.