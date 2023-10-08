Hellberg was waived by the Penguins on Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Hellberg secured a one-year deal from Pittsburgh this offseason but will likely start the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He owns a 3.14 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 23 career NHL appearances.
More News
-
Penguins' Magnus Hellberg: Signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Needed in relief against Stars•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Strafed by Jets•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Set to start Friday•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Pulled after singing the Blues•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Facing St. Louis•