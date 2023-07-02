Hellberg signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Hellberg posted a 5-8-1 record last season with a 3.20 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 18 appearances with Ottawa and Detroit. He also went 2-2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .932 save percentage in four AHL outings with Grand Rapids in 2022-23. Hellberg is likely to start next season with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.