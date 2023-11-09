Hellberg will defend the visiting crease in LA on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

This will be Hellberg's first start of the season for the Penguins. He has come on in relief of Tristan Jarry twice this season, stopping all 11 shots Tuesday when Jarry suffered a facial injury. Hellberg will face the Kings, who are third in NHL scoring with 51 goals in 12 games.