Hellberg stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Hellberg failed to protect a couple of one-goal leads, but Bryan Rust ultimately got the game-winner for the Penguins in overtime. It was a solid first start of the season for Hellberg, who is filling in for Tristan Jarry (face). Through three appearances, Hellberg has allowed five goals on 64 shots this season. He would likely start at home Saturday versus the Sabres if Jarry isn't cleared to play by then.