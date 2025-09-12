Fleury agreed to terms on a PTO with the Penguins on Friday in order to play parts of the team's Sept. 27 preseason game against Columbus.

Fleury is expected to practice with the team the day before and then play a portion of the game versus the Jackets as a way to close out his career in a Pens' sweater. The veteran backstop retired from the NHL after last season and is not expected to play beyond this one game. Still, given Pittsburgh's shaky netminding situation, there will no doubt be plenty of fans wishing he would stick around for the entire 2025-26 campaign.