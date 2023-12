Johnstone was elevated from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Johnstone has yet to make his NHL debut but could be in the mix for a spot in the lineup against the Panthers on Friday. It will likely come down to Johnstone, Valtteri Puustinen and Johnny Gruden for two spots in the lineup after Alexander Nylander and Joona Koppanen were sent down in corresponding moves. For his part, Johnstone has managed just two goals and three assists in 21 AHL games this season.