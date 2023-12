Johnstone was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Johnstone didn't play for Pittsburgh after logging 7:19 of ice time during his NHL debut Dec. 8 against Florida. He has two goals and five points in 21 AHL outings this season. The demotions of Johnstone and Johnny Gruden could pave the way for Noel Acciari (lower body) and Rickard Rakell (upper body) to return Monday against Minnesota.