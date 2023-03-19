Pettersson is undergoing evaluation for a lower-body injury he sustained in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Pettersson was in and out of the locker room a couple of times with the injury, but ultimately exited early in the third period. The defenseman joins a growing list of injuries for the Penguins on the blue line. If he can't play Monday versus the Senators, they may need to make a call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to fill out their defense corps.
