Pettersson (upper body) was labeled week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Given Pettersson's recovery timeline, it seems unlikely he will travel with the team for its upcoming four-game road trip, which would see him out of the lineup for at least the next six contests. If that's the case, Pettersson will likely be designated for injured reserve in the coming days. With Mike Matheson (upper body) and Juuso Riikola (upper body) both facing extended absences, Chad Ruhwedel and Cody Ceci should be expected to take on bigger roles while more minutes head toward stalwarts Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin.