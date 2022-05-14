Pettersson posted an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Pettersson helped out on a Jeff Carter goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Pettersson has been limited to two assists in six playoff outings. He didn't add much physicality Friday, but he has 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason while holding onto a top-four role.