Pettersson failed to register a point against the Sharks on Tuesday, his ninth straight game in which he failed to get on the scoresheet.

In addition to his pointless streak, Pettersson still has yet to find the back of the net this season in 51 contests. Despite the recent slump, the 26-year-old defenseman could still reach the 20-point mark for the first time since 2019-20 when he put up two goals and 20 assists.