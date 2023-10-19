Pettersson recorded an assist, two blocked shots and five PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Pettersson fought Dylan Larkin late in the second period before adding an assist in the Penguins' failed comeback in the third. This was Pettersson's second helper of the season, the first coming back on Opening Night. The 27-year-old defenseman already has 10 PIM to go with five shots on net, nine blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating over four contests. He's worked with Erik Karlsson on the second pairing at even strength.