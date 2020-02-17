Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Earns helper in win
Pettersson registered one assist, one shot and a plus-2 rating versus Detroit on Sunday.
With assists in back-to-back games, Pettersson has broken through a 14-game pointless streak. The blueliner remains bogged down in a 55-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 5 versus Columbus. With an increased role on the power play in his last three appearances (1:18 of ice time per game), the Swede could find the back of the net before long.
