Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Ends pointless streak
Pettersson grabbed an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, ending a nine-game pointless streak.
Despite the extended slump, which includes an active 16-game goal drought, Pettersson is still on track to top his career-best 19-point campaign from last year. The Swede is averaging 19:10 of ice time, which includes 1:23 with the No. 2 power-play unit, a role that should bolster his offensive contributions.
