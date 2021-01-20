Pettersson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Capitals after a hard hit from T.J. Oshie.

Pettersson was injured in the second period. Oshie was initially given a major penalty, but a review allowed referees to downgrade it to a minor. Pettersson did not return for the start of the third period, and neither did Juuso Riikola, leaving the Penguins with only four defensemen to close out the game. The 24-year-old Pettersson fills a second-pairing role for the Penguins -- if he can't return by Friday's game versus Rangers, Cody Ceci may return to the lineup in his place.