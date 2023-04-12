Pettersson (lower body) is on track to be a game-time decision for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Blue Jackets, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Pettersson's status against Columbus may not be confirmed until the Penguins hit the ice for pregame warmups. The 26-year-old defender has missed the last 12 contests with a lower-body injury.
