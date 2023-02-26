Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Pettersson's first goal of the season gave the Pens a 2-1 lead late in the third period, scoring from the slot with a wrist shot off a rush. His last goal came April 29, 2022 when he put up a three-point effort in the Pens' last game of the regular season.