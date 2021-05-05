Pettersson scored a goal, dished an assist and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Pettersson opened the scoring just 1:44 into the first period. He also set up a Sidney Crosby goal to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead in the second. The 24-year-old Pettersson hasn't done much on the scoresheet this year with eight points in 45 outings. He's added 44 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-5 rating.